WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia's Putin opens rail route to annexed Crimea angering Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin stands in driver's cabin of the shortened three-carriage train for the official opening of the railway bridge that links annexed Crimea to southern Russia.
Russia's Putin opens rail route to annexed Crimea angering Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin riding a train connecting Russia annexed-Crimea to Russia's Taman on December 23, 2019. / AFP
December 23, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday inaugurated a massive railway bridge to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Putin rode a commuter train for the opening of the 19-km bridge, which is the longest in Europe.

The $3.6-billion project is intended to bolster links between Russia and Crimea by increasing the transport of cargo and encouraging the flow of tourists.

Putin congratulated construction workers on completing the bridge, saying that "it has proven our ability to carry out large-scale infrastructure projects."

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's representative office for Crimea said in a statement on Facebook that the rail link and Putin's visit to Crimea were "a gross breach by the Russian side of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

It showed "disregard by the Kremlin of the universally recognised principles and norms of international law," the statement said.

He said that 14 million passengers and about 13 million tons of cargo are expected to move across the bridge next year.

Recommended

While passenger traffic across the bridge was launched on Monday, cargo trains will start rolling across it next July, said Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh.

Crimea annexation

Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014 on the grounds that the residents of the peninsula voted to join up with Russia.

The move has met with widespread international censure, including US and EU sanctions on Russia.

Ukraine has also blocked shipment of supplies via its territory to Crimea, and a ferry crossing from Russian Black Sea ports is often interrupted by gales.

Car traffic across a parallel bridge for cars across the Kerch Strait between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov opened in May 2018.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'