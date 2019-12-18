The House of Representatives began debate on Wednesday ahead of a historic vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump charging him with abusing his office and obstructing Congress that would make him the third US president to be impeached.

The vote in the Democratic-controlled House is expected to fall almost entirely along party lines, underscoring the deep divide in Congress over Trump's conduct - and the larger political schism within the nation itself.

“This is a democracy defining moment,”said Rep Jim McGovern, D-Mass, the chairman of the Rules Committee, as the proceedings began. “This is about protecting our democracy.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump's actions have left the House with "no choice'' but to act on impeachment.

Trump would become only the third American president to be impeached, an extraordinary check on presidential power spelt out in the US Constitution for executives who commit "high crimes and misdemeanors." No president has ever been removed from office under its terms.

Democrats overwhelmingly approved the rules for the debate, 228-197, with just two defections from Pelosi's ranks, an early indication of how the votes will eventually fall on the articles of impeachment.

The vote, expected in the afternoon or early evening, would result in a trial next month in the US Senate in which House members would act as prosecutors. That chamber is controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans, who have shown little interest in removing him from office.

House Democrats accuse Trump of abusing his power by asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a former US vice president and leading Democratic contender in the 2020 election. Trump is also accused of obstructing the congressional investigation into the matter.

Republicans signalled as soon as the day began that they intend to do everything possible to stall the proceedings. Representative Andy Biggs, a Republican member of the Judiciary Committee, called for the House to adjourn immediately after the morning prayer and pledge of allegiance, leading to a vote on the House floor.

Trump denounces process

Trump has called the impeachment process "a total sham," and on Tuesday sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a lengthy letter in which he accused her of engaging in a "perversion of justice."

Portraying himself as a blameless victim, as he often does, Trump compared the impeachment inquiry to the "Salem Witch Trials." Asked later if he bore any responsibility for the proceedings, he said, “No, I don’t think any. Zero, to put it mildly.”

The president has denounced the probe as an "attempted coup" and has argued Democrats are trying to undo the results of the 2016 election in which he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

"Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible thing," Trump tweeted early on Wednesday morning. "Say a prayer!"

TRT World's Lionel Donovan reports from Washington, DC.