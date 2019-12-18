Death toll from air strikes and artillery attacks on the de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria climbed to 23 on Wednesday, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Tuesday's attacks by Bashar al Assad's regime hit the town of Bidama and three villages – Maasaran, Tal Minnis and Kanayes – in Idlib province, said the White Helmets, a civil defence agency.

Many others were wounded in the attacks and the number of death toll included children.

The attacks have forced civilians to flee their homes to relatively safer areas near the Turkish border.

Since Moscow and Ankara reached a deal in September 2018, over 1,300 civilians have been killed in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Over a million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border following intense attacks.

Since the eruption of the bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, Turkey has taken in over 3.6 million Syrians who fled their country, making Turkey the world’s top refugee-hosting country.

Six members of one family killed