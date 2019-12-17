The United Nations has no choice but to keep shipping humanitarian aid across Syria's borders and civil war front lines, according to a report by Secretary General Antonio Guterres, which ran into contrary views from Russia.

Security Council members are debating the renewal of the operation, whose mandate expires January 10.

"It is in no one's interest to block this resolution," one diplomat told AFP, asking not to be named.

Four entry points into Syria – two from Turkey, one from Jordan and one from Iraq – are currently used to ferry aid to the millions in need after eight years of conflict.

Negotiations are underway to open a fifth crossing, at Tel Abyad on the Turkish border with northern Syria, to cope with the extra needs created after a Turkish anti-terror operation in the area earlier this year.

The fifth crossing is mentioned in the draft resolution brought by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait, who handle the Council's Syria humanitarian file.

They propose a one-year extension of the mission.

Moscow wants only a six-month renewal.

Diplomats said that on Monday that Russia sent the Council an alternate draft resolution, which proposes the elimination of two of the current four crossing points.