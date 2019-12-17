Supporters of Lebanon's two main Shia groups Hezbollah and Amal clashed with security forces and set fires to cars in the capital early on Tuesday, apparently angered by a video circulating online that showed a man insulting Shia figures.

Police used tear gas and water cannons trying to disperse them.

It was the third consecutive night of violence, and came hours after Lebanon's president postponed talks on naming a new prime minister, further prolonging the turmoil and unrest in the Mediterranean country.

President Michel Aoun postponed the binding consultations with leaders of parliamentary blocs after the only candidate – caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri – failed to win the backing of the country's largest Christian groups amid a worsening economic and financial crisis.

The postponement followed a violent weekend in the small nation that saw the toughest crackdown on demonstrations in two months.

Clashes

Lebanese security forces repeatedly fired tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse hundreds of protesters in downtown Beirut in the worst violence since demonstrations against the political elite erupted in mid-October.

On Monday night, a group of young men clashed with security forces in downtown Beirut after a video began circulating online in which a man insulted Shia political and religious figures, heightening sectarian tensions.

The group, apparently supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement led by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, set at least three cars on fire and hurled stones and firecrackers at riot police.

Police responded with tear gas and water cannons.

Consultations

Aoun had been scheduled to meet with the heads of parliamentary blocs to discuss the naming of the new prime minister.

Those consultations are binding, according to the constitution, and Hariri, who resigned under pressure October 29, was widely expected to be renamed.