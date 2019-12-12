At least 13 people were killed and nearly 20 people were critically injured when a fire swept through an illegal plastics factory outside the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, police said on Thursday.

The blaze started on Wednesday afternoon and quickly ripped through the ground floor of the Prime Patent Plastic factory in Keraniganj, just southwest of Dhaka, police said.

"So far, 13 people were killed. Twelve of them died while being treated at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and another died at the scene," police inspector Bacchu Mia said.

Police said some 150 people were working in the tin-shed ground floor factory when the fire broke out with a loud bang in one of the rooms.

"The workers who were in that room were the ones who were burned. We immediately shifted them to hospital in critical conditions," local police chief Shah Zaman said.

The factory was operating illegally, he said, adding scores of firefighters battled for three hours to bring the fire under control.