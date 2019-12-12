A coalition of press groups has urged the European Union to ensure criminal proceedings related to the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia are carried out fairly.

Galizia was killed by a car bomb in October 2017. She regularly investigated corruption within the government of Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, including the Panama Papers.

Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the killing, accuses former government chief of staff, Keith Schembri, of plotting the bombing.

Schembri, who stepped down from the role last month because of the scandal, is a close ally of Muscat, who is set to step down himself in the new year.

Given that there is suspicion of high-level collusion between the killers of Galizia and government officials, press freedom groups are calling on the EU to make sure there is no miscarriage of justice.

Muscat denies any prior knowledge about the attack on Galizia.

An open letter signed by groups, including the Committee to Protect Journalists, Index on Censorship, and Pen International, among others, said Fenech shared vested interests with the country’s rulers.