After a shaky start to the 70th-anniversary summit of NATO in London, the leaders of the alliance left largely on a positive note.

The landmark gathering was marred before it started with French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments that the organisation was undergoing a “brain death”.

Topics of concern included the issue of how much each member should be spending on defence, as well as disagreements over the situation in Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayipp Erdogan has stressed Ankara’s recent operation in the country’s north was aimed at countering PKK-affiliated YPG terrorists and establishing a safe zone for refugees to return to but European states including France continue to support the group.

“I'm very happy that we had a very useful meeting yesterday with British Prime Minister, Chancellor Merkel and President Erdogan,” Macron said, explaining that the leaders had agreed on the need to resolve the war in Syria, address the refugee crisis, and continue the fight against Daesh.

The meeting “clarified certain misunderstandings with Turkey”, Macron added.

Johnson also said that the talks had gone well, when he was asked about Turkey’s recent anti-terror operation, he said: