NATO SecretaryGeneral Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday rejected French criticism that the military alliance is suffering from “brain death,” and insisted that the organisation is adapting to modern challenges.

“NATO is agile, NATO is active, NATO is adapting,” Stoltenberg said before chairing a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his alliance counterparts at a luxury hotel and golf resort outside London.

Stoltenberg also said that European allies and Canada have added $130 billion to their defence spending since 2016, even as Trump has complains that they are too slow to boost their military budgets.

“This is unprecedented, this is making us stronger,” Stoltenberg said of the spending effort.

After Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, NATO countries halted their post-Cold War spending cuts and began increasing spending. They pledged to “move toward” spending 2 percent of their annual GDP on national defence by 2024.

Trump said Tuesday that much more needs to be done.

“You could make the case that they’ve been delinquent for 25-30 years,” Trump said. The figure of 2 percent, he added, “is a very low number, it really should be 4.”

NATO unity on the line

NATO leaders sought to make a show of unity on Wednesday as they met to conclude their annual summit, but the alliance's chief admitted differences with Turkey were still unresolved.

What should have been a celebration of NATO's 70th birthday has been overshadowed by bitter rows about money and the future strategy of the alliance.