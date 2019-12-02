The former governor of China’s tense Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region was sentenced Monday to life in prison on charges of taking bribes, becoming one of the highest-profile ethnic minority politicians to fall in an ongoing anti-corruption campaign.

Nur Bekri had been among China’s most politically successful members of the Uighur ethnic minority, more than 1 million of whom have been detained in political re-education camps in recent years.

State media reports said Bekri was sentenced on Monday and showed pictures of him standing in the dock.

A statement on the official microblog of the People’s Highest Court said Bekri had been sentenced by the Intermediate People’s Court in the northeastern city of Shenyang and had stated he would not appeal.

It said Bekri had accepted $11.23 million (79.1 million yuan) in bribes while serving in his various positions between 1998 and 2018 in return for helping companies and individuals obtain government contracts, promoting their products or offering other illicit services.