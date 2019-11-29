WORLD
Dutch police: 3 people wounded in Hague stabbing
Three people were wounded in a stabbing in one of the main shopping streets in the centre of the Dutch city of The Hague, police say.
Dutch police secure a shopping street after a stabbing incident in the centre of The Hague, Netherlands, Nov 29, 2019. / AP
November 29, 2019

Three people were wounded in a stabbing in The Hague’s main shopping street Friday night, and police were searching for at least one suspect, authorities said.

Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that it was still too early to say whether a terror motive was to blame for the attack. The area was busy at the time as shoppers looked for Black Friday holiday deals.

Kuiper said it was unclear whether any of the injuries were life-threatening.

The Hague police said in a statement that they were looking for a man, about 45 to 50 years old, in a grey jogging suit.

Dutch news agency ANP quoted sources as saying there was "no talk of a terror motive," but there was no immediate confirmation.

Members of the public gathered behind a police cordon on the street, where shoppers had earlier been hunting Black Friday bargains, an AFP correspondent said.

Police helicopters flew over the scene and several emergency vehicles were on site, the correspondent said.

The stabbing happened in the heart of The Hague shopping district where supermarket chains and luxury shops were all lit up with early Christmas decorations. Adding to the festive spirit was the lure of Black Friday, when retailers offer consumers special discounts at a time when many are seeking family presents.

Police sealed off a wide perimeter behind which onlookers were kept at bay. There was no hint of panic among the public soon after the stabbing.

The Netherlands had already been shocked by a similar stabbing in Amsterdam a year ago when two Americans were injured in a knife attack that prosecutors say had a "terrorist motive."

Earlier Friday in London, a man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people, killing two, before he was tackled by members of the public and then fatally shot by officers on London Bridge, authorities said.

