Search teams pulled the bodies of a mother, her two-year-old twins and seven-year-old son from the rubble of a house in the western Albanian town of Durres on Thursday, as the death toll from the country's worst ever quake climbed to 46.

European and Albanian search teams also pulled a dead body from the rubble of a hotel along Durres's beach on the Adriatic Sea as they continued looking for survivors of Tuesday's magnitude 6.4 tremor.

There have been more than 500 aftershocks since then, some with a magnitude of more than 5.0, rocking buildings and terrifying residents.

Albania, which marked the 107th anniversary of its independence on Thursday, has not experienced a deadly earthquake since 40 died in a tremor in 1979, and the country is poorly prepared for such disasters.

Italy, Greece, Romania and others have sent search teams to look for survivors.

Under the collapsed four-storey house of Berti Lala, 40, an Italian team found the bodies of his wife, twins and one older son, crushed under a collapsed ceiling as they huddled together in bed.

Lala's paralysed older brother remains trapped under the building, built on reclaimed marshland in Durres, the country's main port. His other daughter of eight, 79-year-old mother and one niece have all been confirmed killed in the disaster.

But his 17-year-old nephew was rescued alive on Tuesday, apparently saved by a washing machine that moved as the building shook, blocking his path but providing him with enough space to shelter in.

Italian rescuers worked overnight and into Thursday evening drilling away chunks of concrete at the house, while Albanian soldiers shovelled away the debris.

