At least 143 demonstrators were killed across Iran since leaders ordered security forces to stamp out protests that followed fuel price increases on November 15, Amnesty International said on Monday.

"According to credible reports ... those killed include at least 143 people," said the London-based rights group. "The deaths have resulted almost entirely from the use of firearms."

It said one person reportedly died after inhaling tear gas, another after being beaten. Amnesty "believes that the death toll is significantly higher" and was still investigating, it said.

'Protesters were shot'