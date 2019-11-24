Romania's centrist President Klaus Iohannis easily won a presidential runoff vote on Sunday as expected, crushing his socialist challenger on a pledge to restart a judicial reform slowed down by successive Social Democrat (PSD) governments.

An exit poll conducted by IRES pollster showed Iohannis garnered 66.5 percent of votes followed by Dancila with 33.5 percent.

Another pollster, CURS-Avangarde showed Iohannis winning with 64 percent.

Thirty years after the fall of communism, the centre-right former physics professor was running against Social Democrats (PSD) leader and former prime minister Viorica Dancila, whose government fell last month in a no-confidence vote.

In a first round of voting on November 10, incumbent Iohannis gained 38 percent of the vote, ahead of 13 other candidates. Dancila came second with 22 percent.

'Normal Romania'

"I voted for a Romania that is modern, European and normal," Iohannis told reporters after casting his ballot.

A total of 18.2 million Romanians were eligible to vote with a record 650,000 of them abroad.

Those abroad, who tend to favour liberal candidates, have three days to cast their ballots so by early Sunday, 400,000 of them had already voted, up a third compared to the first round.

In the first round, just three percent of them voted Dancila.

The PSD government had engaged in a long battle with Brussels, and Iohannis who backed the EU, over allegations it was trying to push through measures to neuter the judiciary and benefit PSD politicians.

The left-wing party is seen as the successor of the elite which dominated the country before the overthrow of communism in 1989 and is accused of harbouring corruption in its ranks.

And while nationalism has been less present in Romanian politics than elsewhere in the region, such as in Hungary or Poland, the PSD also tried to frame its clashes with European Union institutions as evidence that the party was standing up for Romania.

"I voted for a presidential mandate where we see more involvement and respect for the Romanian people and for our national interests," Dancila, whose party has dominated post-communism Romania, told reporters after voting.

'Predictability'

After a parliamentary no-confidence vote last month deposed the PSD-led administration in power since late 2016, Iohannis tasked ally Ludovic Orban with forming a new government to be in place until legislative elections due late next year.

In his bid for a fresh five-year mandate, Iohannis, who made the rule of law a central plank of his campaign, promised to build up the EU member with functioning institutions and without corruption.