At least 36 people were killed in Kenya when their homes were swept away in a landslide during ferocious rainstorms, local government officials said on Saturday.

"We can confirm that the number of those dead has sadly reached 36. Some people who we thought were lost have been found dead," Samuel Poghisio, a senator from the affected area, told Reuters by phone.

Their homes were hit overnight Friday amid torrential rains in Kenya's West Pokot region, 350 kilometres (220 miles) northwest of the capital Nairobi.

"Twelve bodies have been recovered, and a search for more is going on," West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello told journalists on Saturday.

"The challenge we are facing is the heavy rains, but we are trying our best."

Okello said that two children were pulled out alive from the smashed wreckage of their mud-covered homes.

"They have been rushed to hospital," he said.

Rescue efforts have been delayed because roads have been cut and bridges closed after streams turned into raging torrents.