Bolivia's Congress approved a bill on Saturday that opens the door to new elections without ex-president Evo Morales, as the caretaker government met with protesters to end weeks of unrest that has left dozens dead.

Both houses voted in favour of the proposal that will be sent to interim President Jeanine Anez, who is expected to sign the bill into law.

At least 32 people have been killed in violence that erupted after a disputed election on October 20, with protesters' blockades causing severe fuel and food shortages in La Paz and other cities.

Among other things, the bill annuls the results of the October 20 vote and allows for new elections to be held.

Crucially, it bars candidates who served in both of the two previous terms from seeking re-election for the same position. That would prevent Morales from contesting the presidency in the new ballot.

It includes a new seven-member electoral court, after members of the previous panel were removed for allegedly manipulating results.

New elections are seen as key to ending Bolivia's worst political upheaval in 16 years, which has deepened divisions between indigenous people loyal to Morales and Bolivia's mainly city-dwelling middle and upper classes.

Morales' Movement for Socialism (MAS) party holds a majority in both houses of Congress, but is divided over the left-wing leader and his political future.

Morales, who had been seeking a fourth term, claimed he won last month's election, but opposition groups said the vote count was rigged.

An audit by the Washington-based Organization of American States found irregularities in the results.

'Pacify the country'

The votes come a day after the caretaker government filed a criminal complaint accusing Morales – Bolivia's first indigenous president who served for nearly 14 years – of "sedition and terrorism," after he allegedly called on supporters to maintain blockades.