A Dutch children's rights organisation has awarded its annual prize to 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg and a 14-year-old peace campaigner from Cameroon.

KidsRights, which has been handing out the prize since 2005, said Friday that it is awarding the International Children's Peace Prize to Thunberg and peace activist Divina Maloum.

Maloum has set up an organisation called Children for Peace that tours schools, mosques and marketplaces in her native Cameroon speaking to children who could fall prey to groups like Boko Haram. The activist also promotes the role of children in peace and sustainable development efforts.