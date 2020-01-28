The United States on Tuesday recovered the remains of individuals from a US military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan and was in the process of confirming their identities, a US defence official said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the US military said an E-11A aircraft crashed in the province of Ghazni but disputed Taliban claims to have brought it down.

Earlier on Tuesday, Afghan forces and Taliban militants clashed in a central region where the US military aircraft crashed as the government tried to reach the wreckage site in a Taliban stronghold.

The US defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said multiple attempts had been made to recover the remains but had been hampered because of the terrain and weather.

The Pentagon declined to comment.

Security forces were sent to the site immediately after receiving a report of the crash in the Deh Yak district, but were ambushed by Taliban fighters, Ghazni provincial police chief Khalid Wardak said.

"As per our information, there are four bodies and two onboard were alive and they are missing," Wardak said, adding that the forces subsequently received an order to retreat and airborne action is to be taken instead.

Later coalition forces flew sorties over the site.

Ghazni police spokesman Ahmad Khan Sirat confirmed the ambush and air presence, adding that at least one person was killed in the fighting between the Taliban and Afghan forces.

Taliban to allow rescue team