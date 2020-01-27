The Turkish economy is forging a new path. The country is investing in high-tech manufacturing industries to break away from the middle-income trap. The government is determined to support the country's industrialists to expand towards sophisticated high-value-added sectors. In that regard, Turkey's initiative to build a domestic car is more than a simple business venture - it symbolises a new era in Turkey's path to becoming a developed economy.

A consortium of five major companies, known as Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG), will be producing Turkey's first-ever domestic automobiles. All the models will be electric, which makes the initiative even more exacting. The prototypes were introduced at the end of December while the first model is expected to hit the market in late 2022.

Arguably, the project is the symbol of a paradigm shift in Turkey's economy. For decades, the country's economic growth depended on low-value-added manufacturing. As the economy has transitioned from traditional agriculture to labour-intensive manufacturing, large segments of the rural population moved to urban areas.

This trend has been largely positive as Turkey has experienced a successful growth record in the last two decades. Millions have been raised out of poverty, while the per capita income has multiplied. Again, this was accomplished mostly by transforming Turkey's mostly agriculture-based economy to labour-intensive manufacturing sectors, such as textiles, construction, and various types of services.

However, now it seems evident that the country needs to focus its attention on transitioning to high-value-added-production if it wants to avoid falling into the middle-income trap.

Last year's economic shock was a warning. Turkey is swiftly recovering from 2018's economic turbulence with a lesson; if it wants to maintain its high growth trajectory, it needs to cure its structural deficiencies.

In other words, Turkey needs a productive and robust manufacturing sector. High-value-added, high-tech industries should be supported, R&D intensive industries should be pushed forward, and export-led sectors, such as automotive, chemicals, and shipbuilding, should replace demand-led sectors, such as construction, retail, and services.

In that regard, Turkey is already making progress. The government has shifted its attention from regulatory reforms to industrial policies. The Turkish government now intends to accomplish more than just lowering inflation and controlling public debt; it wants to change country's sectoral composition towards more productive sectors and create and support a manufacturing industry which helps close Turkey's consistently high account deficit, increase the employment rate, and improve productivity growth permanently.

When looked at from this perspective, the significance of Turkey's automobile initiative and the importance given by the government to the project seems obvious. Turkey first attempted to build a homegrown automobile, named 'Devrim' (Revolution), in the 1960s. It was designed and produced almost entirely by Turkish engineers and ready for mass production. But, the project was later abandoned due to simple operational failures, leaving a scar on the country's self-confidence.