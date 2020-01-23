Dozens of world leaders convene in Jerusalem on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz amid a backdrop of rising anti-Semitism in Europe and the US.

However, the president of Poland, where the Nazi concentration camp was built during the German occupation of World War Two, will stay away due to rankling disputes with both Russia and Israel.

Israel has hailed the World Holocaust Forum the biggest international gathering in its history. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Vice President Mike Pence are among the attendees.

Poland will host its own event at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum on January 27.

More than one million people, most of them Jews, were killed at the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp. Six million Jews died in the Holocaust.

Speeches at the Jerusalem event are likely to focus on the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust, as well as a more recent rise in anti-Semitism rhetoric and attacks worldwide.

Anti-Semitic attitudes on the rise

A global survey by the US-based Anti-Defamation League in November found that global anti-Semitic attitudes had increased and significantly in Eastern and Central Europe. It found that large percentages of people in many European countries think Jews talk too much about the Holocaust.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin addressed this at a reception he hosted on Wednesday for the visiting leaders.

"I hope and pray ... that the leaders of the world will stand united in the fight against racism, anti-Semitism and extremism, in defending democracy and democratic values," he said.

In Jerusalem, the high-profile guest list includes French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Britain's Prince Charles.