Rocket fire forced the suspension for hours of all flights into and out of Tripoli's sole functioning airport on Wednesday, only nine days after it reopened following a truce, Libya's embattled UN-recognised government said.

Mitiga airport had reopened after the truce in nine months of fighting for control of the capital between the Government of National Accord (GNA) and illegal militia led by warlord Khalifa Haftar based in the east.

Six military-grade Grad rockets targeted the airport in what GNA forces spokesman Mohammed Gnunu branded a "flagrant threat" to the safety of air traffic and a "new violation" of the ceasefire.

He said the rockets were fired by the "militia" of the "war criminal Haftar", referring to rogue military commander Haftar that have been battling to take the capital.

Airport management said flights would be suspended, before announcing a few hours later that they had resumed.

A security official said 11 mortar, artillery, missile strikes were carried out at the airport but no damage was caused to facilities or workers there.

Flights diverted

A Libyan Airlines flight from Tunis was forced to divert to Libya's third city Misrata, 200 kilometres east of the capital.

Despite repeated appeals from UN envoy Ghassan Salame, Mitiga has been the target of several air raids and rocket strikes since Haftar's forces launched their offensive last April.

Located east of the capital, Mitiga is a former military airbase used by civilian traffic since Tripoli international airport was heavily damaged in fighting in 2014.

Haftar obstacle to peace deal