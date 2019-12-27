WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bolivia says Mexico's appeal to International Court 'a mistake'
“No one can file a lawsuit for unproven facts, no one can be sued for acts they have not committed,” Karen Longaric told journalists in La Paz.
Bolivia says Mexico's appeal to International Court 'a mistake'
Bolivia's Head of the Foreign Ministry Karen Longaric speaks during a news conference in La Paz, Bolivia December 26, 2019. / Reuters
December 27, 2019

Bolivia's foreign minister rejected claims by Mexico that it has ramped up its police presence outside its embassy in La Paz and is intimidating its diplomats, saying Mexico asked for police support and it would never violate international protocols.

Karen Longaric said Mexico's appeal to the International Court of Justice to safeguard its diplomatic facilities in Bolivia was a “mistake” and a “legal fallacy”, and the appeal should be withdrawn.

“No one can file a lawsuit for unproven facts, no one can be sued for acts they have not committed,” she told journalists in La Paz.

Recommended

“The government of (President Jeanine) Anez is respectful of international treaties, of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations and, so national security forces would never enter a diplomatic building without prior authorization.”

Longaric said Mexico had twice “expressly requested” from Bolivia additional police protection for its embassy in La Paz on November 19 and 29 amid concerns about protests outside.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gave political asylum to former Bolivian president Evo Morales after he resigned on November 10, deepening large-scale protests in the Andean nation.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne