Britain officially left the European Union at 11:00 pm (2300 GMT) on Friday after 47 years in the fold – the last three dominated by wrangling over when and how the kingdom would eventually leave.

Emotions were running high as the EU's often reluctant member becomes the first to leave an organisation set up to forge unity among nations after the horrors of World War II.

Thousands of people waving Union Jack flags packed London's Parliament Square to celebrate the moment of Brexit at 11 pm (2300 GMT), and one Brexit supporter set fire to an EU flag.

Parties were also held in working men's club s in northern England, while pro-Europeans marked the occasion with more solemn candlelit vigils.

Brexit has exposed deep divisions in British society, and away from celebrations, many fear the consequences of ending 47 years of ties with their nearest neighbours.

It has also provoked soul-searching in the EU about its own future after losing 66 million people, a global diplomatic big-hitter and the clout of the City of London financial centre.

'Not an end, a beginning'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a figurehead in the seismic 2016 referendum vote for Brexit, acknowledged there might be "bumps in the road ahead" but said Britain could make it a "stunning success".

Johnson has promised to unite the island nation in a new era of prosperity, predicting a "new era of friendly cooperation" with the EU while Britain takes a greater role on the world stage.

"The most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning," he said in a televised address.

EU institutions began removing red, white and blue Union flags in Brussels ahead of a divorce that German Chancellor Angela Merkel called a "sea-change" for the bloc.

French President Emmanuel Macron described it as a "historic warning sign" that should force the EU and its remaining nations of more than 440 million people to stop and reflect.

Britain's departure was sealed in an emotional vote in the EU parliament this week that ended with MEPs singing "Auld Lang Syne", a traditional Scottish song of farewell.

But almost nothing will change straight away, because of an 11-month transition period negotiated as part of the exit deal.

Britons will be able to work in and trade freely with EU nations until December 31, and vice versa, although the UK will no longer be represented in the bloc's institutions.

But legally, Britain is out.

And while the divorce terms have been agreed, Britain must still strike a deal on future relations with the EU, its largest trading partner.

Both will set out their negotiating positions Monday.

"We want to have the best possible relationship with the United Kingdom, but it will never be as good as membership," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in Brussels.

US will keep building on 'strong' ties with UK – Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States would keep building "strong" ties with Britain following its departure from the European Union.

"I am pleased the UK and EU have agreed on a #Brexit deal that honours the will of the British people," he tweeted.

"We will continue building upon our strong, productive, and prosperous relationship with the UK as they enter this next chapter," Pompeo added.

