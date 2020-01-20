The first stage of an extradition hearing for a senior executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei started in a Vancouver courtroom on Monday, a case that has infuriated Beijing, caused a diplomatic uproar between China and Canada and complicated high-stakes trade talks between China and the United States.

Canada's arrest of chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's legendary founder, in late 2018 at America's request, enraged Beijing to the point it detained two Canadians in apparent retaliation.

Huawei represents China's progress in becoming a technological power and has been a subject of US security concerns for years. Beijing views Meng's case as an attempt to contain China's rise.

"Our government has been clear. We are a rule of law country and we honor our extradition treaty commitments," Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a cabinet retreat in Manitoba. “It is what we need to do and what we will do.”

China's Foreign Ministry complained on Monday the United States and Canada were violating Meng's rights and called for her release.

"It is completely a serious political incident," said a ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang.

He urged Canada to “correct mistakes with concrete actions, release Ms Meng Wanzhou and let her return safely as soon as possible.”

Washington accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It says Meng, 47, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company's business dealings in Iran.

Meng, who is free on bail and living in one of the two Vancouver mansions she owns, sat next to her lawyers wearing a black dress with white polka dots. She earlier waved at reporters as she arrived at court.

'Politically motivated' case

Meng denies the allegations. Her defense team says comments by President Donald Trump suggest the case against her is politically motivated.

“We trust in Canada's judicial system, which will prove Ms. Meng's innocence," Huawei said in a statement as the proceedings began.

Meng was detained in December 2018 in Vancouver as she was changing flights — on the same day that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for trade talks.