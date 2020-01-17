WORLD
4 MIN READ
Is Greece asking Libya's Haftar to do its bidding at the Berlin summit?
Warlord Khalifa Haftar's meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday has raised eyebrows in Ankara, with many experts arguing that Mitsotakis wants Haftar to make any peace deal conditional to his own demands.
Is Greece asking Libya's Haftar to do its bidding at the Berlin summit?
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets warlord Khalifa Haftar at the Parliament in Athens. / Reuters
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
January 17, 2020

As Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar recently snubbed a ceasefire agreement brokered by Turkey and Russia in Moscow, many Turkish officials believe that foreign players such as the UAE, Egypt and France persuaded the warlord general not to sign the deal.

Germany will host another Libya-focused peace summit on Sunday, and Haftar has already made suspicious moves by secretly flying to Greece on Thursday, raising questions and doubts in Turkey.

Although Greece is not invited to the Berlin summit, it is still flexing its muscle to cause hindrance to the Libyan peace initiative, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis saying Greece will block any Europe-brokered peace deal on Libya unless the recent maritime deal between Turkey and the UN-recognised Libyan government is annulled.

With Haftar meeting Mitsotakis, the common understanding within Turkish foreign policy circles is that Mitsotakis is trying to convince Haftar to do Greece's bidding in Berlin and make any ceasefire deal subservient to Greece's demand of scrapping Turkey’s maritime deal with the Libyan government.

International law expert Berdal Aral told TRT World that Greece's reputation is at stake as it's counting on a warlord to normalise the "illegality" of its foreign policy objectives in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"Of course Greece can object to Turkey’s deal. But the most proper way of doing it in terms of international law is taking the case to the International Court of Justice rather than meeting secretly with a warlord,” said Aral, who teaches international law at Istanbul Medeniyet University.

He added that the ideal way for Greece to engage with Libya is to reach out to its government, which has been recognised by the UN.

But instead of doing that, Aral said “Greece is trying to take advantage of the Libyan war" and push its own agenda at the cost of Libya's peace and stability.

Recommended

"In the end Haftar has no right to decide on behalf of the Libyan people. Why would Greece want to build relations with a warlord and not remain committed to the international law and norms?" he said.

Regional security analyst Talha Kose said Greece is not as close to Libya as Turkey is, when it comes to the country's affinity with Libya's maritime borders.

"Greece is an ordinary actor in the region. It fears that if Turkey and Egypt start collaborating in the Eastern Mediterranean, it will stop Greece from extracting gas and oil from the region. Therefore, they are trying to play spoilsport," said Kose, who teaches political science at Istanbul-based Ibn Haldun University.

On January 10, Mitsotakis sought US President Donald Trump's intervention to prevent Turkey from making any advances in the Eastern Mediterranean, but much to his dismay, Washington refused to take any harsh action against Ankara.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington will stick to facilitating a “diplomatic initiative” to bring down tensions between Greece and Turkey.

According to Kose, Greece failed to pit Washington against Ankara but made some diplomatic gains with the European Union, which condemned Turkey's drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"There is no chance for the EU to intervene and go against Turkey's deal with the internationally-recognised Libyan government," he said.  

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France