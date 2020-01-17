As Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar recently snubbed a ceasefire agreement brokered by Turkey and Russia in Moscow, many Turkish officials believe that foreign players such as the UAE, Egypt and France persuaded the warlord general not to sign the deal.

Germany will host another Libya-focused peace summit on Sunday, and Haftar has already made suspicious moves by secretly flying to Greece on Thursday, raising questions and doubts in Turkey.

Although Greece is not invited to the Berlin summit, it is still flexing its muscle to cause hindrance to the Libyan peace initiative, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis saying Greece will block any Europe-brokered peace deal on Libya unless the recent maritime deal between Turkey and the UN-recognised Libyan government is annulled.

With Haftar meeting Mitsotakis, the common understanding within Turkish foreign policy circles is that Mitsotakis is trying to convince Haftar to do Greece's bidding in Berlin and make any ceasefire deal subservient to Greece's demand of scrapping Turkey’s maritime deal with the Libyan government.

International law expert Berdal Aral told TRT World that Greece's reputation is at stake as it's counting on a warlord to normalise the "illegality" of its foreign policy objectives in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"Of course Greece can object to Turkey’s deal. But the most proper way of doing it in terms of international law is taking the case to the International Court of Justice rather than meeting secretly with a warlord,” said Aral, who teaches international law at Istanbul Medeniyet University.

He added that the ideal way for Greece to engage with Libya is to reach out to its government, which has been recognised by the UN.

But instead of doing that, Aral said “Greece is trying to take advantage of the Libyan war" and push its own agenda at the cost of Libya's peace and stability.