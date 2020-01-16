The Arab Spring uprising in 2011 led to the ousting and subsequent killing of Libya's dictator Muammar Gaddafi, engulfing the country in a bloody civil war. Now various groups are fighting each other to gain power, even targeting the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.

As a result, Libya has become a battleground for both local and regional aspirations, with foreign powers such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Russia jostling for influence.

Warlord commander Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by the UAE, has waged war against the internationally-recognised government led by Fayez al Sarraj, making desperate attempts to invade Tripoli and remove Sarraj from power. The UAE’s main goal is to promote Aref al Nayed, an ‘old friend’ of the Vatican, if Haftar succeeds in capturing Tripoli.

Here's a quick look at the powerful figures and their supporters who're involved in the Libyan conflict.

Aref al Nayed

Aref al Nayed has the blessing of the Vatican, the US and the UAE. Often referred to as the UAE's asset in Libya, Nayed was an ambassador to the UAE and has had multiple meetings with the US administration as well.

Despite his previous claims to return to Libya only for preaching and teaching and not with an eye on any position of power, his recent actions suggest that he sees himself as an enabler of post-war government in Libya, where he would lead the country, an idea he has even presented to the US government.

He portrays himself as a close ally of warlord commander Khalifa Haftar, who he claims has given him personal assurances about holding national elections after toppling the UN-backed government in Tripoli.

He recently announced that he'll run for Libya's presidency, ridiculing the UN-backed and internationally-recognised government. He makes tall claims that he has the ability to bring all parties together under a so-called “National Unity Government”.

Nayed grew up in Tripoli, studied in the United States and Canada, and did business in Italy. He returned to Libya in the 1990s, pursuing business interests in the country and abroad.

His main critics grumble about his family’s contacts with Gaddafi. His father, Ali Nayed owned a large business and worked in various sectors from military installations to construction businesses for the government until his property was confiscated by Gaddafi in 1978.

When the revolt against Gaddafi started in 2011, Nayed as a so-called Islamic scholar issued a fatwa and called on Libyans to resist Gaddafi. After a few days, he fled to the UAE where he manages the Kalam Research & Media.

In the following period, anti-Gaddafi leaders assigned him as an ambassador to the UAE. Afterwards, as he was named a member of the stabilisation team it provided reassurance for many in the West. The Vatican described him as its “old friend”.

Also the former US National Safety Council Official described Nayed’s meeting with American officials as “unusual” and likened Nayed’s pitch to the case of Ahmed Chalabi, who was an exiled Iraqi politician whose later-debunked claims that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction helped propel the Bush administration into invading Iraq in 2003.

Like Chalabi, the former official said Nayed and his team “are very Western, very connected, businesspeople" who don’t have "the backing of people on the ground, who would vote for him, so he’s looking for the West to make him into a leader.”

Warlord Khalifa Haftar

Born in 1943, Haftar rose to prominence after taking part in the 1969 military coup, toppling Libya's King Idris. Once the king was ousted by Gaddafi, Haftar became his top military officer in the following period.

Gaddafi tasked him with invading Chad in the 1980s, where he was captured in 1987 along with hundreds of his Libyan soldiers. Gaddafi was quick to disown him and his troops, denying he had ever sent any soldiers to the region.

Haftar was released, thanks to US intervention, and Washington offered him political asylum in Virginia. He spent the next 20 years there, living close to the CIA headquarters.

In order to support the anti-Gaddafi revolt in 2011, Haftar returned to Libya and contributed to the end of the infamous Libyan dictator.

According to many experts, the UAE has been one of the main supporters of Haftar. The oil-rich Gulf nation, which is fuelling unrest in Yemen as well, has been arming Haftar with advanced weapon systems, a move that directly violates the UN's arms embargo.

Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) has relied heavily on UAE air support, which includes the suspected deployment of Chinese-made Wing Loong II drones during its months-long offensive against the Government of National Accord (GNA).

As the UAE considers Haftar a trusted partner, he also enjoys the support of Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Some reports revealed that he met several times with Israeli intelligence agents. Also some reports revealed that Haftar asked for Israel’s support in exchange for oil in case he took control of the country and toppled the UN-backed government in Tripoli.