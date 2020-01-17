Guatemala's new president announced on Thursday that his government is breaking off diplomatic relations with Venezuela.

Two days after his inauguration, President Alejandro Giammattei said he had ordered Guatemala's foreign secretary to recall the last person remaining in the country's embassy in Venezuela's capital and close the building.

"We have instructed the foreign minister that the only person left in the embassy in Venezuela should return and that we definitively end relations with the government of Venezuela," Giammattei said. "We are going to close the embassy."

Giammattei's announcement came after a meeting with the head of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro.

"It is an issue that concerns the entire continent," the new president said.