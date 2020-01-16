Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar secretly flew to Athens on Thursday for talks as Greece criticised its exclusion from a UN-backed peace conference in Berlin this weekend.

Greece was not invited to take part in Berlin negotiations despite its stated interest, and Athens was angered by the Tripoli government signing a maritime and military cooperation deal with Turkey.

In a surprise move, Haftar flew to Athens by private plane on Thursday for meetings not previously announced by the Greek government.

He was taken to a luxury Athens hotel where he was met by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias for an initial round of talks, TV footage showed.

Dendias will see Haftar again on Friday at the Foreign Ministry, and the Libyan warlord is also expected to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis later in the day, sources familiar with the issue told AFP news agency.

Greece has sought a more active role in Libya after the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli signed a maritime and military cooperation memorandum with Turkey in November.

Mitsotakis said on Thursday it was "wrong" to exclude Greece from the Berlin talks and that he would talk to German Chancellor Angela Merkel about it on Friday.

Haftar committed to ceasefire

Earlier on Thursday Germany's foreign minister said Haftar has agreed to respect a ceasefire and said he was ready to participate in an international conference in Berlin on Sunday.

Libya's UN-recognised government in Tripoli has been under attack since April from Haftar's illegal militia, with clashes killing more than 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters and displacing tens of thousands.

The leaders of the North African state's warring factions were in Moscow early this week at talks aimed at finalising a ceasefire orchestrated by Russia and Turkey.

"During my visit to Libya today, General Haftar made clear: He wants to contribute to the success of the Libyan conference in Berlin and is in principle ready to participate in it. He has agreed to abide by the ongoing ceasefire," German FM Heiko Maas tweeted after talks in Benghazi.