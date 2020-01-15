UN sanctions experts are warning people not to attend a cryptocurrency conference in North Korea in February, flagging it as a likely sanctions violation, according to a confidential report due to be submitted to the UN Security Council later this month.

The warning comes after the independent UN experts told the council in August that North Korea generated an estimated $2 billion for its weapons of mass destruction programmes using "widespread and increasingly sophisticated" cyberattacks to steal from banks and cryptocurrency exchanges.

North Korea has been under UN sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. The 15-member Security Council has unanimously strengthened those measures over the years, prompting Pyongyang to look for alternative ways to make money.

In April last year, North Korea held its first blockchain and cryptocurrency conference and an organiser said more than 80 organisations took part. An American who attended has been charged with violating US sanctions.

The next conference is due to be held from February 22 to 29, according to its website.

An excerpt from the upcoming annual report by the UN sanctions experts, seen by Reuters, warns that presentations at the conference "have included explicit discussions of cryptocurrency for sanctions evasion and money laundering."

It then spells out that UN sanctions require countries to prevent the provision of "financial transactions, technical training, advice, services or assistance" if they believe it could be contributing to North Korea's nuclear or ballistic missile programs or to the evasion of sanctions.

The full report is due to be submitted to the UN Security Council North Korea sanctions committee later this month.

North Korea's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

