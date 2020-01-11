WORLD
1 MIN READ
Flooding at Dubai airport delays, cancels flights
Video footage and images posted on social media showed part of the Dubai airport's runway area submerged under water.
Flooding at Dubai airport delays, cancels flights
This picture published by Dubai's The National daily shows flooding at Dubai International Airport. Credit: The National
January 11, 2020

Dubai International, one of the world's busiest airports, cancelled, diverted and delayed flights on Saturday due to heavy rain and flooding, Dubai Airports said.

Flights are likely to be delayed throughout the day and some have been cancelled or diverted to nearby Al Maktoum airport, state-owned Dubai Airports said on Twitter.

Recommended

Dubai airport is the base of airlines Emirates and flydubai.

Emirates said several flights to and from Dubai had been delayed. 

Flydubai said its flights were also delayed, while some had been diverted.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia