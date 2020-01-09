So what led the US to assassinate Qasem Soleimani?

The events of last September, and the protests instigated by Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada al Sadr against Soleimani and the conservative Iranian movement behind him, only marked the beginning of a chain of events that would lead to this outcome.

The collapse of an already-defunct Iraqi government during protests that directed its anger towards Iran and its right-hand man Soleimani was a natural outcome to the chronic struggle between Sadr and Soleimani.

The Iranian general tried and failed to prolong the government’s lifespan. What shook him more, however, was the public anti-Iranian sentiment, especially among the Shia, brought about by the protests. This necessitated an instant solution to these two dilemmas.

Soleimani sought to reason with and persuade Sadr. To this end, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei invited him to Tehran with Soleimani in attendance. The meeting was fruitless. On the contrary, the protests flared and picked up momentum, leading to repressive crackdowns by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps which also saw the use of excessive force.

Soleimani had no choice but to act quickly to avoid a dangerous fallout.

There was a need to change the Shia orientation in the streets, from opponents of Iran to enemies of America. To achieve this, he mobilised armed groups in Iraq (militias) to carry out strikes that would cause actual losses to the US. This was to push and force the US into a response contrary to the general policy maintained between the two sides in past skirmishes within Syria.

Soleimani’s step in this direction marked a dangerous new course in Iran-US relations. To an extent, it changed the paradigm from a proxy face-off to an actual military confrontation.

This was a strange shift at odds with Soleimani’s nature and usual methods. He had typically preferred the use of proxies and soft-power to realise his aims, to the extent that he was the head of a specialised school of thought on this matter within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) specifically, and the Iranian administration generally.

Not long after, Soleimani would face the winds of an unwanted dilemma once more, forcing a radical change in the strategy of the Iran-US struggle. He ordered his Iraqi contacts to carry out strikes with the targeted intent of creating American victims, in the hopes of triggering a response.

The escalation would give rise to an outcry that was intended to resonate with the Shia opposed to Iran. In turn, protests could then be turned against the US, pushing it to embody a deep anti-American sentiment and pro-Iran flavour.

From another angle, Soleimani had hopes that the strikes mentioned above would pressure the US to maintain support for the Iraqi government or at least provide an opening to install a pro-Iran prime minister.

Soleimani executed his new strategy. His affiliated groups carried out strikes on US bases, leaving several US and Iraqi personnel wounded and the death of one US defence contractor. The US response was quick and too strong for Soleimani’s appetite.

Voices called for revenge by the same groups that had acted for Soleimani, quickly moving to occupy the American embassy in the fortified Green Zone. This drew parallels the historic occupation of the American embassy in Tehran in 1979.

American policymakers were informed of the change in Soleimani’s approach and by extension, that of the Iranian administration. Consequently, the US adopted a strategy of conflict management in Iraq.

With the occupation of the American embassy by Soleimani-affiliated forces, the US confirmed the general’s strategic pivot, and that he was obliged to follow the path of hot conflict with no desire to reset the game of escalation to square one.

At this juncture, the US administration was forced to decide to liquidate Soleimani, for the reason that assassination was the only means to put an end to this Iranian gambit.