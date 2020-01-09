China believes a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that struck 59 people is caused by a new strain of virus from the same family as Sars, which killed hundreds of people more than a decade ago.

Lead scientist Xu Jianguo told the official Xinhua news agency that experts had "preliminarily determined" a new type of coronavirus was behind the outbreak, first confirmed on December 31 in Wuhan, a central Chinese city with a population of over 11 million.

It initially sparked fears of a resurgence of highly contagious Sudden Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars), and prompted authorities in Hong Kong –– badly hit by Sars in 2002-2003 –– to take precautions, including stepping up the disinfection of trains and aeroplanes, and checks of passengers.

China has since ruled out a fresh outbreak of Sars, which killed 349 people in mainland China and another 299 in Hong Kong.

"A total of 15 positive results of the new type of coronavirus had been detected" in the lab, through tests on infected blood samples and throat swabs, Xu said.

“It may take years for researchers to develop medicines and vaccines,” the Xinhua report said.

Dozens infected

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the preliminary discovery of a new coronavirus in a statement.

As of Sunday, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said 59 people in the central Chinese city were being treated for the respiratory illness.

Seven were in critical condition, while the rest were stable.

Laboratory experts as of Wednesday evening had found the novel coronavirus in 15 of those cases, CCTV said, adding that more research must be done before a conclusion is reached.

What are coronaviruses?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that was first identified in humans in the mid-1960s.

Some are a cause of the common cold, while others found in bats, camels and other animals have evolved into more severe illnesses, such as Sars and Mers.

The family derives its name from the Latin word “corona,” meaning a halo or crown, which the viruses resemble when viewed under an electron microscope.

The WHO noted that coronaviruses emerge periodically - including in 2002 to cause Sars and in 2012 to cause Mers.

How do coronaviruses spread?