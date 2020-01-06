French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire urged the United States on Monday to renounce threatened sanctions on France in a dispute over taxation of tech giants and warned of possible EU retaliation.

"This trade war is in no one's interest and I call on our American friends to display wisdom, to return to their senses," Le Maire told France Inter radio as the US government moves towards imposing sanctions.

President Donald Trump last month threatened to punish Paris for a new tax on tech giants such as Netflix and Amazon, unveiling sky-high retaliatory duties on $2.4 billion of French wines, makeup and leather handbags.

US trade officials are accepting written comments until Monday and on Tuesday are to hold a public hearing to allow individuals and companies to comment on the punitive measures.

Le Maire issued a warning that it would respond if the tariffs are put into place.

"If the Americans decide to go through with it, to put into place sanctions against the tech tax when they are for such a tax ... in that case we will retaliate," he said, adding he plans to speak with his US counterpart Steven Mnuchin later in the day.

Le Maire said that he would also meet with EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan on Tuesday and "we'll study the possibility of commercial retaliation".

Finally, Le Maire wrote to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to urge him to not impose sanctions on France.

"I insist that our tax is not discriminatory against US companies," said the letter.

Virtual economy, real tax

France last year approved a new levy on tech firms as international efforts dragged on to find a new model to tax their revenues earned via online sales and advertising.