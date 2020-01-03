After winning parliamentary approval this week, Ankara is set to make the crucial move of deploying its military forces to Libya to support the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) against the recent assault from the militia of Khalifa Haftar, a 75-year-old warlord.

The Turkish government has made it clear to both regional powers, as well as the US, Russia and the EU, that it will not accept any unilateral decisions on Libya's future or on the resource exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean that exclude Ankara. In the Eastern Mediterranean, newly discovered rich gas fields have become a point of contention between Turkey and other coastal neighbours.

The country has already signed a maritime agreement with Libya, designating their respective Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) in the Eastern Mediterranean, changing the gas game in the region.

“Turkey will continue to thwart the plots in the region and protect its rights and interests. Turkey, which defends Libya’s territorial integrity, aims to support Libya’s legitimate UN-backed government’s call and serve for the regional peace,” wrote Fuat Oktay, Turkish Vice President, on Twitter.

“I hope those who maintain their aggression in Libya will get the relevant message with the ratification of the motion,” Oktay added, referring to the Turkish parliament’s approval of sending troops to Libya.

During the five-year Libyan civil war, the Tripoli-based government has held much of the country’s western territories and Haftar has claimed eastern Libya.

While Tripoli has been recognised by the UN, no other powers apart from Turkey and Qatar have given real support to the government, leaving the capital vulnerable to Haftar’s brutal attacks.

Since April, Haftar, who has been supported by Russia, France, the UAE and Egypt, has renewed his attacks against Tripoli with the help of Moscow’s mercenaries.

But Turkey’s recent deal with the Tripoli government and decision to deploy forces there have bolstered the GNA’s position against Haftar, who declared 'zero hour' for the capital, believing the end was near for them.

With its Libya move, Turkey has changed the balance of power in favour of Tripoli, increasing the GNA forces’ morale and fighting spirit. Tripoli-led forces have recently repelled attacks from Haftar militia, even launching a counter-offensive against them, a first in months.

“Turkey’s military presence will act as a deterrent,” said Emrullah Isler, a Turkish deputy, who is also President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Libya envoy, warning regional powers not to escalate tensions in the region.