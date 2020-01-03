By killing Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, the US struck Iran’s ambitions in the Middle East a devastating blow and raised the odds of an all-out conflict.

There is no escaping the fact Soleimani, like others in the Iranian Revolutionary system, saw the US as a bitter enemy responsible for many of the ills they saw in the Middle East.

To that end, the two sides have found themselves on opposite ends of conflicts across the Middle East but there have been occasions when they have had to cooperate or at the very least, not get in each other's way.

There were therefore, occasions, such as the War in Afghanistan and the War against Daesh, when Soleimani and the US fought on the same side.

Ties with militias

In Lebanon, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) trained Hezbollah movement serves as the nemesis to Washington’s strongest ally, Israel. As Iran’s main man in the Middle East, Soleimani served as the group’s ultimate source of command, as he did for Iranian allied forces fighting in Syria and Iraq.

All of these groups are open about their animosity against the US and with all there is little to no pretence of independence from Iran.

Soleimani was very likely to have known or given the order for the most recent escalation between Iran and the US in Iraq.

A suspected rocket attack by an Iranian militia on a US base near Kirkuk, killed one civilian contractor. Washington responded with air strikes on Iranian-backed militia Kataeb Hezbollah, which led to the death of 25 fighters.

Iran and Soleimani’s next move would seal the latter’s fate.

The siege and partial arson of the US embassy in Baghdad forced Trump’s hand on Friday, resulting in Soleimani’s death.

Cooperation against Taliban

The paradigm shift on September 11th brought Iran and the US together, at least briefly, against a common enemy.