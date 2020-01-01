It might be commonly used across the English speaking world but using the term ‘Holland’ to refer to the country of 17 million people on the North Sea coast could be seen as excluding the state’s other regions.

The country’s officials would prefer that only the term ‘Netherlands’ is used instead so that all references to ‘Holland’ are dropped.

Confusingly, the term ‘Holland’ is used by many Dutch people themselves and is often seen emblazoned on flags during football matches for example.

From January, however, the Dutch government wants all of its embassies, official departments, companies, and universities, to refer only to the ‘Netherlands’.

The reason? Holland refers to just two of the 12 provinces that make up the kingdom. Granted they happen to be its most densely populated and economically important, including the capital city Amsterdam and home of its parliament, The Hague.