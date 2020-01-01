Land-to-land missiles fired by Syrian regime forces killed eight civilians including four children in a school in northwestern Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said.

Part of the building in the town of Sarmin had been turned into a shelter for the displaced, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Sixteen people were wounded with some in critical condition, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

An AFP correspondent in Sarmin saw the remains of a missile several metres long fuming in a nearby olive grove.

In the latest round of violence in Syria's nearly nine-year-old war, regime forces have upped their deadly bombardment of the northwestern opposition bastion of Idlib in recent weeks.

In December alone, the violence pushed some 284,000 from their homes in the rebel-run region of some three million people, the United Nations said.