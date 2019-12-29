Mogadishu residents are donating blood to assist at least 125 people who were injured by a massive truck bomb attack.

The truck bomb exploded at a busy security checkpoint in Somalia's capital on Saturday morning, killing at least 79 people including many students, authorities said.

Two Turkish nationals are among the dead, Somalia's foreign minister said, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack.

It was the worst attack in Mogadishu since the devastating 2017 bombing that killed hundreds

Aamin Ambulance service director Abdiqadir Abdulrahman said hundreds of Mogadishu residents have responded to desperate appeals to donate blood to save injured victims.

The explosion ripped through rush hour as Somalia returned to work after its weekend.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed condemned the attack as a “heinous act of terror" and blamed the local al Shabab extremist group, which is linked to al Qaeda and whose reach has extended to deadly attacks on luxury malls and schools in neighbouring Kenya.

Bodies lay on the ground amid the blackened skeletons of vehicles. At a hospital, families and friends picked through dozens of the dead, gingerly lifting sheets to peer at faces.

Most of those killed were university students returning to class and police officers, said Somalia's police chief General Abdi Hassan Hijar. He said the vehicle detonated after police at the checkpoint blocked it from proceeding into the city.

Somalis mourned the deaths of so many young people in a country trying to rebuild itself after decades of conflict.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but al Shabab often carries out such attacks.

Erdogan condemns 'terrorist attack'

"I condemn the terror attack in Mogadishu, I wish Allah's mercy upon two Turkish citizens and Somalian brothers who lost their lives and speedy recovery for those who were injured," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on Twitter.