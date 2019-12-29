A 37-year-old suspect appeared in a New York court on Sunday charged with five counts of attempted murder over a stabbing spree at a rabbi's suburban house -- the latest in a spate of attacks on Jewish targets.

Grafton Thomas allegedly entered the property in Monsey, Rockland County, during celebrations on Saturday evening for the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, knifing several people with a machete before fleeing.

He was held in custody after appearing in Ramapo Town Court, where he denied the charges.

"Domestic terrorism"

The frenzied attack was quickly condemned as a "domestic terrorism"

incident that underscored growing anti-Semitic violence in the United States.

"It is domestic terrorism. These are people who intend to create mass harm, mass violence -- generate fear based on race, color, creed," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters at the scene on Sunday.

Former vice president and current Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden tweeted that "the horrifying rise of antisemitism is tearing apart the fabric of our communities and the soul of this nation. We've got to stand together as a country and fight these flames of hatred."

No official details were released about the victims, who were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Local media said one person was seriously injured.

Thomas was reportedly arrested in his own car about 30 miles (50 kilometers) away two hours after the attack.

'Everyone was screaming'

One witness to the horror told how the weapon had a big handle and the attacker "swung it back and forth."

"Everyone was screaming and panicking and shouting 'out out out.' It was chaos," Joseph Gluck, 30, told reporters.

Last year a white supremacist walked into a Pittsburgh synagogue and killed 11 people -- the deadliest attack against the Jewish community in the United States.

And earlier this month six people, including the two attackers, were killed in a Jersey City shooting at a kosher deli, which authorities said was fueled in part by anti-Semitism.

A report in April from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) stated that the number of anti-Semitic attacks in 2018 was close to the record of 2017, with 1,879 incidents.