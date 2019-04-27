A white terrorist walked into a San Diego-area synagogue crowded with Sabbath worshippers on Saturday and opened fire with an assault-style rifle, killing one woman inside and wounding three others in a hate crime carried out on the last day of Passover, authorities said.

Terrorist John Earnest, 19, surrendered to police a short time later.

He confessed to having set a nearby mosque on fire last month and professed drawing inspiration from the terrorist who killed nearly 50 worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore said police and FBI were investigating Earnest's "possible involvement" in an unsolved predawn arson on March 24 at the Islamic Center of Escondido, a town about 24 km north of the synagogue attacked on Saturday. No one was hurt at the mosque fire.

Gore said Earnest, whose weapon apparently malfunctioned after the first several rounds he fired, had no prior criminal record.

The gun violence at the Congregation Chabad synagogue in the town of Poway, California, about 37 km north of downtown San Diego, unfolded six months to the day after 11 worshippers were killed and six others wounded by a gunman who stormed the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh yelling, "All Jews must die."

The assailant in that massacre, said to be the deadliest attack ever against Jews on US soil, was arrested.

Saturday's Passover violence followed a recent spate of deadly attacks on houses of worship around the world.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus characterised Saturday's shooting as a "hate crime," saying his assessment was based on statements uttered by the gunman when he entered the synagogue.

At a news conference later, Gore told reporters: "Clearly it's being investigated as a homicide, but we're also looking at the hate crime possible violation as well as federal civil rights violations."

Storage

A violently anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim manifesto written by John Earnest was found posted to the online text-storage site Pastebin.com and the file-storage site Mediafire.com.

Links to the content on both sources were posted on the Internet message board 8chan.

In that letter, Earnest claimed credit for the Escondido mosque arson, which was put out by congregants inside who were alerted by the smell of smoke. Local media at the time reported that a message scrawled on the driveway of the mosque mentioned the New Zealand massacre.

Speaking with reporters at the White House about Saturday's attack, US President Donald Trump said, "My deepest sympathies go to the people that were affected." He added that "it looks like a hate crime" and that authorities will "get to the bottom of it."