A locomotive crashed into a barrier at Cairo's main train station at high speed on Wednesday, causing its fuel tank to explode and triggering a huge fire, leaving at least 25 people dead, officials said.

Railway officials said the single railcar was traveling too fast when it collided head-on with the barrier. At least 47 people were also injured.

The explosion and fire blasted through people on the platform in the busy Ramses Station in downtown Cairo. A surveillance video showed the moment of impact when the car barrelled past men and women walking by who are then engulfed in flames and smoke.

Charred bodies lay on the platform, and a man in flames ran down a staircase in panic, according to other photos and videos posted on social media.

Egypt's transport minister resigned on Wednesday following the deadly train crash in Cairo, a cabinet statement said.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli accepted Hisham Arafat's resignation, the statement said.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash was the result of a terrorist act. However, one railway official said it was too early to rule it out. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.

Ashraf Momtaz, a general railway inspector, told The Associated Press that there were several scenarios for what happened and one was that someone could have set the ra il car on high speed, then jumped.

It was not immediately clear if the locomotive had a driver at the time of the crash, Momtaz said.

"The railcar takes time to (gather) speed so there is a chance that someone set it on full speed before leaving," he said, adding that investigators are considering all scenarios.

"There are records that show which driver is in which railcar," he said.

In general, he said, the accident signals "negligence from the driver and supervisors."

Ambulances rushed to the scene and firefighters struggled to get the flames under control.

Investigation is under way

Egypt General Prosecutor Nabil Sadek ordered an extensive investigation and sent a team of investigators to the station.