At least seven people have died in an outbreak of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, also known as Congo Fever, in a village in central Mali, an official said.

Yacouba Maiga, the spokesperson for the regional government of the central Mopti region, said that a shepherd "contracted the illness from an ox" in the village of Samoa in late January.

He was treated but the disease surfaced again on February 1 infecting 14 people and killing five, the official said.

Two other patients died while being transported to the town of Sevare, in central Mali, for treatment.

"It's different to coronavirus," said Maiga, referring to the deadly SARS-like virus currently sweeping China.

Congo fever is a tick-borne viral disease which causes severe haemorrhaging, according to the World Health Organization.

People are often infected after they come into contact with the blood of infected animals, often after slaughtering livestock.