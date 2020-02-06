A spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence on Thursday left three Palestinians dead and a dozen Israeli troops injured in a rash of attacks and clashes a week after the US administration released its long-anticipated Mideast plan, immediately trashed by Palestinians.

The new spate of attacks places the plan – which was already considered a long-shot because it greatly favours Israel and was rejected outright by the Palestinians – on even shakier ground, and sparked fears of a return to deadly rounds of violence of the past.

The plan, touted by the US as "deal of the century", has sparked calls by Israeli nationalists for Israel to annex parts of the occupied West Bank – land Palestinians want for their hoped-for state – and has set off tensions in the region.

But they erupted more fiercely on Thursday in the deadliest day of violence in months.

Palestinian casualties

Early in the day, a Palestinian motorist slammed his car into a group of Israeli soldiers, wounding 12 before fleeing the scene, the Israeli military said.

The assailant was arrested later in the day, the Israeli military said, without immediately identifying the driver. Israel's YNet news website identified him as a 25-year-old Palestinian.

In the occupied West Bank, two Palestinians died after clashes broke out with Israeli troops, according to Palestinian hospital officials.

And later, Israeli police said they shot and killed a Palestinian who opened fire at forces in occupied Jerusalem's Old City, lightly wounding an officer.

Palestinian hospital officials said a 19-year-old was killed in clashes in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.