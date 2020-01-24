China's bid to contain a deadly new virus by placing cities of millions under quarantine is an unprecedented undertaking but it is unlikely to stop the disease spreading, experts warn. At least 26 people have died after contracting the 2019-nCoV or novel coronavirus.

The contagious virus has already reached elsewhere in China and abroad, and even an authoritarian government has only a small timeframe in which trapped residents will submit to such a lockdown, they say.

"I think we have passed the golden period of control and prevention," said Guan Yi, an expert on viruses at Hong Kong University.

China on Friday added the eleventh city to a transport ban around Wuhan, the epicentre of a deadly virus, bringing the number affected by the shutdown to over 40 million as authorities scramble to control the disease.

However, with the death toll at 26 and infections being detected as far away as the US, there are fears the exercise is too little too late.

Yi, who returned from Wuhan just before the lockdown, pointed out huge numbers of people would have already left ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which began on Friday.

They could have been incubating the virus "on their way out of Wuhan", he said.

Symptoms could take several days to emerge – effectively seeding a health time-bomb across the country and abroad.

While the World Health Organization held off on declaring a global emergency despite confirmed cases in half a dozen other countries, China also cancelled some Lunar New Year celebrations to prevent the disease from spreading further.

The virus that emerged in the central city of Wuhan has now infected 830 people, the national health commission said. It has spread to 10 other countries.

The new virus has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed hundreds across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

The WHO said China faced an emergency but stopped short of making a global declaration that would have prompted greater international cooperation, including possible trade and travel restrictions.

Spread of the 2019-nCoV

Singapore confirmed two more cases of a new strain of coronavirus, its health ministry said on Friday, a day after identifying its first case of the infection that originated from China.

The ministry said it expected more imported cases because of high travel volume from China. Singapore's tally of confirmed cases is now three.

Singapore's prime minister said on Friday that the city-state was well prepared to tackle the Wuhan flu virus, adding that it did not appear to be as deadly as the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) pandemic.

"We are well prepared because we have been gearing up for such a situation ever since we dealt with SARS in 2003," Lee Hsien Loong said in an annual Chinese New Year speech.

"MOH (Ministry of Health) has now activated plans to counter the spread of the virus, which so far does not appear to be as deadly as SARS was."