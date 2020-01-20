Conflicting parties in Libya and international stakeholders met in Berlin for a one-day summit on Sunday to persuade Libya's warring sides – as well as their main international backers – to agree to a ceasefire, respect a UN arms embargo and pave the way for a political dialogue to negotiate a long-term political settlement in Libya.

The interference of some international powers and regional actors has been a significant factor in the deepening political fragmentation and polarisation of Libya. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Egypt, France and Russia have been supporting the warlord Khalifa Haftar who has carried out an offensive on the capital, Tripoli, in an effort to topple the United Nation backed Government of National Accord (GNA). The ongoing fighting, use of fighter jets, and drone strikes have had a humanitarian fallout but led to no clear advantage for Haftar’s forces.

Since September 2019, the arrival of Russian mercenaries in numbers and air support from the UAE and Egypt has shifted dynamics on the ground in support of Haftar. The GNA's frontlines have been repeatedly hit but so have civilian areas. A few weeks ago at least 28 people were killed in an attack on a military academy in Tripoli.

Haftar and his backers have been trying to break the morale of west Libya's residents and trying to weaken the support of the UN-backed government.

In the face of another offensive on Tripoli, the GNA requested help from Turkey and Ankara responded. Turkey has stepped up its efforts to deploy military advisers and sending armed drones.

The European Union claims to be the strongest supporter of the UN-led peace process, but in practical terms, only a few countries have provided tangible assistance to the internationally recognised government. There is a great division among two-member states (France and Italy) over Libya.

The main rift is between France, which claims to support the GNA, but has been linked to military and financial support to Haftar; and Italy, which aligns with the United Nations in backing Serraj. The clash between Italy and France over Libya has contributed to the failure over EU efforts to develop a political solution for the ongoing conflict.

Haftar is explicitly against civilian rule in Libya, therefore, he doesn’t abide by the peace process. Haftar usually offers talks, shakes hands, and sits at the negotiations tables whereas, in reality, he remains a firm believer in a military solution.

He has repeatedly stated that Libya is not ready for democracy. Militias loyal to Haftar blocked oil exports from the country’s main ports on the eve of the summit. Oil is the lifeblood of the Libyan economy and the country’s primary source of revenue. Haftar has been trying to use it as a trump card.

Turkey’s determination to be more involved in Libya has created a new momentum for peace and given some life to the nearly-dead UN-led political process. On January 8, President Putin and President Erdogan met and called on all warring parties to declare a ceasefire in Moscow but Haftar refused to obey his Russian backers and left without signing.