The last remains of the 39 Vietnamese who died while being smuggled in a truck to England last month were repatriated to their home country on Saturday.

Photos by the official Vietnam News Agency showed the arrival at the Hanoi airport of 16 bodies and seven urns, which were flown from London.

They were loaded into ambulances on a foggy morning for a trip to their hometowns in several provinces in northern and central Vietnam, where relatives were preparing to receive them later Saturday.

The bodies were found on October 23 in the English town of Grays, east of London.

Police said the victims were aged between 15 and 44. While no cause of death has been officially established, the circumstances suggested asphyxiation.