WORLD
2 MIN READ
Vietnam receives last of 39 remains of trafficking victims
The remains of 23 victims arrived at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi early on Saturday. The first 16 of the bodies were repatriated on Wednesday to their home towns in northern-central Vietnam.
Vietnam receives last of 39 remains of trafficking victims
Airport workers move a coffin belonging to one of the victims who was found dead in a truck container in the UK, to an ambulance for homeland repatriation at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam on November 30, 2019. / Reuters
November 30, 2019

The last remains of the 39 Vietnamese who died while being smuggled in a truck to England last month were repatriated to their home country on Saturday.

Photos by the official Vietnam News Agency showed the arrival at the Hanoi airport of 16 bodies and seven urns, which were flown from London.

They were loaded into ambulances on a foggy morning for a trip to their hometowns in several provinces in northern and central Vietnam, where relatives were preparing to receive them later Saturday.

The bodies were found on October 23 in the English town of Grays, east of London.

Police said the victims were aged between 15 and 44. While no cause of death has been officially established, the circumstances suggested asphyxiation.

Recommended

The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid human traffickers for their clandestine transit into England. 

Several suspects have been arrested in the UK and Vietnam.

An initial batch of 16 bodies were handed over to their families on Wednesday, and funerals held the following day.

The impoverished villages the victims hailed from have largely been left out of the economic development that has turned urban centers like Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi into boom towns, sending many on a risky journey looking for a better life abroad.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police