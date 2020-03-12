US President Donald Trump defended on Thursday his shock decision to impose a 30-day ban on travel from mainland Europe over the coronavirus pandemic that sent markets into a tailspin and sparked panic among stranded travellers.

As the number of cases and fatalities surged in Europe, governments rolled out even tighter restrictions on travel and public gatherings and major sports events were cancelled across the globe.

Europe's epicentre Italy confirmed a grim milestone as its death toll passed 1,000, while neighbouring France announced it would close all schools nationwide and urged people over the age of 70 to stay home.

The virus, which first emerged in China in December, has quickly spread across the continent even as cases in Asia have levelled out in recent days.

China even claimed that "the peak" of the epidemic had passed on its shores, as the number of infections and deaths jumped dramatically in Italy, Spain, and Iran.

The virus has so far infected more than 130,000 people globally and killed over 4,900.

'Unilateral action'

Trump's sweeping travel ban – which notably excluded Britain and Ireland – drew an angry response from EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel who rebuked his "unilateral action" and called for cooperation to fight the pandemic.

But Trump defended the move, saying "we had to move quickly", while conceding the measures would have "a big impact" on the economy.

His remarks came as news emerged that he met at the weekend with the Brasilian president's communications chief who has tested positive for the virus.

But the White House insisted there was no need for Trump to get tested for the virus, which has infected over 1,300 people and killed 38 in the United States.

New York City declares state of emergency

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, allowing him to use new powers as the number of confirmed cases rose to 95 in the city.

"The last 24 hours have been very, very sobering," he told at a news conference. "Literally yesterday morning feels like a long time ago."

He did not immediately issue new rules, but said he supported an announcement by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier on Thursday that banned gatherings of more than 500 people in the state.

EU Commission orders work remotely for staff

The European Commission orders employees to work from home next week, it announced on Thursday among a series of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Commission had already encouraged staff to choose telework solutions because of the outbreak of the virus.

There will be exceptions for officials in critical positions who are required to go into the office but work in shifts.

The so-called European schools teaching staffers’ children will also be closed beginning Monday.