Fluctuations in Turkey's Covid-19 cases within expected range – minister
The total number of registered coronavirus cases in Turkey rose to 182,727 as 1,429 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca speaks during a press conference following the Science Board Meeting on Coronavirus (COVID-19) held via video conference in Ankara, Turkey on June 17, 2020. / AA
June 17, 2020

The fluctuations in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Turkey are within the expected range, the country’s health minister said on Wednesday.

“No surprises, we are within the expected range [of fluctuations]," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told a news conference following a virtual meeting of the country’s coronavirus Science Board.

Koca stressed that as Turkey relaxes virus-related restrictions, the public must continue such measures as wearing masks and maintaining social distance to ensure the virus does not flare up.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases in Turkey rose to 182,727 as 1,429 more people tested positive for the virus, Koca said.

Turkey ranks 51 worldwide in terms of the number of cases per capita, with 2,151 confirmed coronavirus cases per 1 million people, he said.

Turkey’s death toll from Covid-19 reached 4,861 as 19 more people died over the past 24 hours, while it ranks 47th in global coronavirus mortality rates, with 57 virus deaths per 1 million people, he stressed.

The tally of Covid-19 recoveries in Turkey rose to 154,640, with 1,261 additions in the last 24 hours.

SOURCE:AA
