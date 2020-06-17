The fluctuations in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Turkey are within the expected range, the country’s health minister said on Wednesday.

“No surprises, we are within the expected range [of fluctuations]," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told a news conference following a virtual meeting of the country’s coronavirus Science Board.

Koca stressed that as Turkey relaxes virus-related restrictions, the public must continue such measures as wearing masks and maintaining social distance to ensure the virus does not flare up.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases in Turkey rose to 182,727 as 1,429 more people tested positive for the virus, Koca said.

