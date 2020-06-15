US President Donald Trump on Monday said he is cutting the number of US troops in Germany by half because Berlin is "delinquent" in its contributions to NATO and treats the US "badly" on trade.

Trump told reporters there are 52,000 US soldiers stationed in Germany.

"It's a tremendous cost to the United States," he said. "So we're removing a number down to, we're putting the number down to 25,000 soldiers."

US troops have been stationed in the geopolitically vital country since the end of World War II, forming the bulk of the NATO alliance's conventional defence against the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Insufficient NATO payments

The resurgence of Russia's military ambitions under President Vladimir Putin have given the US presence a new importance in the last two decades, with central and eastern European states leading the way in pressuring for stronger US-led defences.

However, Trump said he was reacting to ally Germany's insufficient payments to NATO.

"Germany's delinquent, they've been delinquent for years and they owe NATO billions of dollars, and they have to pay it. So we're protecting Germany and they're delinquent. That doesn't make sense," he said.