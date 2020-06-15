Turkey will continue talks with Russia to reach a lasting ceasefire in Libya, Turkey's foreign minister said on Monday, adding Ankara is against the unilateral US sanctions against Tehran.

Presidents of both Turkey and Russia have "agreed to continue working together to establish a lasting ceasefire in Libya," Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint press conference alongside his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, who is visiting Istanbul.

"For a lasting ceasefire in Libya ... and to plan detailed steps that are going to be taken after the ceasefire, we have decided that it'll be better for everyone involved to continue discussions on a technical level," Cavusoglu said.

"What we can't have is only two parties, Russia and Turkey, meeting and agreeing on the issues. We have to consider what Libyans are saying. We can't just unilaterally announce a ceasefire," he added.

Libya's government, which enjoys recognition by the UN, has been under attack by warlord Khalifa Haftar's illegal militia since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

After launching a counter-offensive in March against attacks on capital Tripoli, Libya's army recently liberated strategic locations including Al Watiya airbase and Tarhuna, viewed as a significant blow to Haftar's militia.

Iran's Zarif lauds Turkey

Zarif's visit to Istanbul is the first by a foreign minister in months, since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Cavusoglu reiterated Turkey's opposition to US sanctions on neighboring Iran, saying the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that the world needs greater cooperation and solidarity.

"Iran's stability and peace is important for us," Cavusoglu said.

"We oppose unilateral sanctions. In fact, the pandemic has taught us that the world needs greater cooperation and solidarity."

Zarif said the US had "tightened the sanctions in order to damage the Iranian economy during the pandemic." He thanked Turkey for its support.

Washington imposed heavy sanctions on Iran after the US withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers in May 2018.